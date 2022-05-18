Steph Curry isn’t just a two-time MVP who led the Golden State Warriors to a dominant victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

He’s also paid. A lot.

And not just compared to mere financial mortals like you and me. He’s paid a lot even relative to the biggest sports stars in the world.

Forbes recently released their annual list of the 50 highest-paid athletes for the year. Curry checked in all the way at No. 5, as he’s due to make a staggering $92.8 million this year — $45.8 million thanks to his supermax contract, and $47 million in his endorsements, which include Under Armour, CarMax, and Subway.

That’s more than a quarter million dollars a day, if you want to be really happy for Curry or really depressed for yourself.

The only athletes with a more financially prosperous year than Curry? Lionel Messi ($130 million), LeBron James ($121.2 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($115 million), and Neymar ($95 million).

But Steph wasn’t the only Warrior to make the list of handsome earners. His Splash Brother, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, came in at No. 22, making $55 million ($38 million in salary and $17 million in endorsements).

Curry and Thompson were two of 18 NBA players to make the list. Here’s the full list of incredibly well-compensated basketball stars:

2. LeBron James — $121.2 million

5. Steph Curry — $92.8 million

6. Kevin Durant — $92.1 million

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo — $80.9 million

11. Russell Westbrook — $79.2 million

12. James Harden — $74.4 million

20. Damian Lillard — $57.4 million

22. Klay Thompson — $55 million

26. Jimmy Butler — $48 million

28. Paul George — $47.9 million

29. Anthony Davis — $45.4 million

29. Kawhi Leonard — $45.4 million

34. John Wall — $44.8 million

39. Devin Booker — $39.9 million

40. Joel Embiid — $39.7 million

43. Chris Paul — $39.1 million

46. Kemba Walker — $38 million

49. Bradley Beal — $37.7 million

In addition to the 18 basketball players, the list featured 14 football players, five soccer players, three tennis players, three golfers, three boxers (though one of those three is social media star Jake Paul), two F1 drivers, one mixed martial artist, and one baseball player.