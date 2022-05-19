Preview: Warriors seek 2-0 lead over Mavericks in Game 2 in Chase

Hmmm...the Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. But depending on who you ask, apparently that means the Mavs have the higher seeded Dubs right where they want them. After all, Dallas eradicated the #1 seeded Phoenix Suns with extreme prejudice in 7 games after the almighty backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker took a 2-0 lead.
The Suns were the reigning, defending Western Conference champions and had the best record in the league! And three-time champion Javale McGee. This was this no weak squad by any means and Dallas shook off adversity to bury the hall-of-famer CP3’s greatest shot ever at an NBA title...and they did it with a bloody vengeance.
"We can feel good now but this team was down 2-0 and won the series the last round." -- Klay Thompson on the surprising, comeback Mavs— Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) May 19, 2022
Glimmer of hope for Dallas fans: Mavs are 10-0 this season on the heels of losing by 20+ points. That includes a pair of wins over the Suns in the last series.— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 19, 2022
As you'd expect, the Mavs' confidence wasn't shaken by Golden State's Game 1 blowout.
No one bothered to check what the Warriors’ record is after they beat the hell out of a team in Chase Center on a nationally televised game (but I digress). The fact is the Dubs are trying to bring the same level of inevitable domination that their old home across the bridge Oracle Arena did in Oakland.
It was against the Mavericks that the Warriors put the Yay Area back on the basketball landscape when they dismantled Dirk Nowitzki’s #1 seeded squad 15 years ago. So it’s only apropo that the Warriors once again use the sacrifice of an excellent Mavericks team to electrify Dub Nation back to the soul-rattling decibels that once birthed a dynasty.
This dynasty:
SEVEN players in double figures tonight for the Dubs ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Jby0zgnggk— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 19, 2022
"Let's go Mavs!"— FanSided (@FanSided) May 19, 2022
Chuck is met with boos outside Chase Center
: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/GxQpsATNso
How will Dallas coach Jason Kidd adjust to the hellacious defensive schemes the Warriors threw at his team in Game 1? Golden State is -260 on the moneyline per Draft Kings.
Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks
May 20th, 2022 | 6:00 PT
Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio
