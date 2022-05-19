 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors seek 2-0 lead over Mavericks in Game 2 in Chase

NEVA LOST (at home in the playoffs)!

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Hmmm...the Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. But depending on who you ask, apparently that means the Mavs have the higher seeded Dubs right where they want them. After all, Dallas eradicated the #1 seeded Phoenix Suns with extreme prejudice in 7 games after the almighty backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker took a 2-0 lead.

The Suns were the reigning, defending Western Conference champions and had the best record in the league! And three-time champion Javale McGee. This was this no weak squad by any means and Dallas shook off adversity to bury the hall-of-famer CP3’s greatest shot ever at an NBA title...and they did it with a bloody vengeance.

No one bothered to check what the Warriors’ record is after they beat the hell out of a team in Chase Center on a nationally televised game (but I digress). The fact is the Dubs are trying to bring the same level of inevitable domination that their old home across the bridge Oracle Arena did in Oakland.

It was against the Mavericks that the Warriors put the Yay Area back on the basketball landscape when they dismantled Dirk Nowitzki’s #1 seeded squad 15 years ago. So it’s only apropo that the Warriors once again use the sacrifice of an excellent Mavericks team to electrify Dub Nation back to the soul-rattling decibels that once birthed a dynasty.

This dynasty:

How will Dallas coach Jason Kidd adjust to the hellacious defensive schemes the Warriors threw at his team in Game 1? Golden State is -260 on the moneyline per Draft Kings.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

May 20th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

Poll

Who ya got in Game 2, Dubs or Mavs?

view results
  • 8%
    You fool, J-Kidd is from the Bay and won’t lose twice in a row with Luka’s magic in Chase Center!
    (4 votes)
  • 91%
    This isn’t personal, it’s just business. Warriors for the W :)
    (44 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...