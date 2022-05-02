Preview: Warriors look to take Game 2 in Memphis against Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have taken a 1-0 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies after stunning them 117-116 on Sunday. But we can be sure that Game 2 won’t be any walk in the park, as Memphis will surely bring a monster effort after suffering that embarrassment in front of their home fans.

Don’t forget that the Minnesota Timberwolves also took Game 1 against the Grizz, only to eventually fall in six games to Ja Morant’s dancing crew. However, the Warriors are definitely not Minnesota, as evidenced by the championships they boast.

That championship resolve is what Golden State will be counting on again as they face off against the whirlwind that is Morant. His 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists in the first game were nearly enough to propel his squad to a victory:

The former #2 pick of the 2019 draft’s performance was upstaged by Jordan Poole, the #28 pick in that same draft. Poole came off the bench to hit ‘em up for 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists of his own.

Jordan Poole >>> Ja Morant. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) May 1, 2022

Who do you have your money on as the better player? And who do you have as the better TEAM? Golden State is -130 on the money line per Draft Kings.

May 3rd, 2022 | 6:30 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll Who ya got in Game 2, Warriors or Grizzlies? Jordan Poole’s Dubs!

Ja Morant’s Grizz! vote view results 91% Jordan Poole’s Dubs! (41 votes)

8% Ja Morant’s Grizz! (4 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.