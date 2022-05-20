How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks, Game 2

The Golden State Warriors will play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The game will be played at 6pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors will try to continue the momentum of Wednesday’s 112-87 Game 1 victory. Golden State coach Steve Kerr put together a masterful game plan as he threw several different defensive coverages at the Mavs to throw them off their rhythm. From hard hedges to exotics zones like a box-and-1, Kerr used it all and overloaded the supercomputer that is the Dallas offense.

Even the most perfect game plans require equally perfect execution. The Warriors delivered on that as Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Draymond Green spearheaded things on the defensive side — each excelling in their specific roles.

Although Game 1 was a huge success for the Warriors, tonight’s game may be different. Kerr’s game plan might’ve worked the first time, but Dallas coach Jason Kidd and point guard Luka Doncic are too smart not to have figured out a smarter way to attack it. Fortunately for the Warriors, there was plenty of room for them to improve too, especially on the offensive side of the ball. If the Warriors are going to win this game, look for the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, to finally get it going from deep.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Playoffs Western Conference Finals - Game 2

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4th Seed)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)