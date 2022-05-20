NBA fans expect the Warriors to win it all

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Golden State Warriors are chasing some impressive accomplishments that have only been achieved a few times. If they can win three more games and beat the Dallas Mavericks, they’ll appear in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in a span of eight years.

And that’s what’s expected of them. An overwhelming majority of NBA fans responding to the latest SB Nation Reacts polls predicted the Dubs to beat the Mavericks, and represent the West in June. Admittedly some of those responses came after Golden State’s dominant Game 1 victory, but still.

Not only that, but fans expect the Warriors to beat the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics if and when they get to the NBA Finals. More than half of responding fans predicted the Dubs to win a championship for the fourth time in eight years which, again, would be rather historic.

Yet despite being the current favorites, fans don’t believe that the Warriors have the best player left in the playoffs. By just one percentage point, polled NBA fans think Luka Dončić — not Steph Curry — is the best player on the four remaining teams. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokić already eliminated, and LeBron James failing to make the playoffs, the two superstars in the Western Conference Finals were the only reasonable choices (with all due respect to Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler).

Perhaps Curry will see that graphic and be motivated by it.

