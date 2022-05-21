 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kevon Looney: “Always say, keep working, your time is going to come”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Mavericks on Friday night

By Ricko Mendoza
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors completed a late comeback on Friday night as they beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 126-117 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors got off to another slow start in the first half, but they roared back in the second half to erase a 19-point deficit. Golden State took the lead in the 4th quarter and never looked back as their 43 points in the final period were more than enough to give them yet another home playoff victory.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Dub Nation: “MVP, MVP”

May 20th, 2022: Kevon Looney is serenaded with MVP chants by the Chase Center crowd.

A couple of years ago, a statement like that would be ridiculous. Looney was an injury prone, undersized, switchable big at best. Forward to the present day, Looney is a vital piece to Golden State’s current championship run. He finished the game with a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes of play. He shot 10-of-14 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line after an and-1 that had the Chase Center Crowd rocking.

Here’s what Looney had to say about his performance:

Jordan Poole: “Loon is a dog, he’s always been a dog”

During their postgame pressers, everyone from the Warriors mentioned how important Looney is to the team. Off the court, Looney is the steady presence for the Warriors that bridges the gap between the young players and the vets on the roster. On the court, he’s a great defensive player and offensive roll-man who cleans up on the boards.

Here’s what the Warriors had to say about Looney:

Steve Kerr: “Steph did what Steph does”

Stephen Curry provided another great offensive performance in Game 2. Curry carried the offense throughout the night, leading the team with 32 points. He shot 11-of-21 from the field and went 6-of-10 from the three-point line. In the fourth quarter, the bench unit sparked the run that gave the Warriors the lead, however, in the end, it was Curry who closed the game and put the Mavs to bed.

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry. He explains the meaning behind his ‘night night’ celebration:

*Bonus Quote

Here is the meme machine, Jordan Poole, looking for someone on Dallas’ roster who can defend him:

Recap

With this win, the Warriors are up 2-0 in the series. Although it looked bleak at times, the Dubs did their job by winning their two home games and maintaining home court advantage. Up next, the series moves to Dallas where Golden State looks to continue this momentum for their Game 3 matchup on Sunday night.

