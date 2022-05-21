Kevon Looney: “Always say, keep working, your time is going to come”

The Golden State Warriors completed a late comeback on Friday night as they beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 126-117 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors got off to another slow start in the first half, but they roared back in the second half to erase a 19-point deficit. Golden State took the lead in the 4th quarter and never looked back as their 43 points in the final period were more than enough to give them yet another home playoff victory.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Dub Nation: “MVP, MVP”

May 20th, 2022: Kevon Looney is serenaded with MVP chants by the Chase Center crowd.

The moment Loon received MVP chants in Chase Center pic.twitter.com/kdyB0sTdus — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

A couple of years ago, a statement like that would be ridiculous. Looney was an injury prone, undersized, switchable big at best. Forward to the present day, Looney is a vital piece to Golden State’s current championship run. He finished the game with a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes of play. He shot 10-of-14 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line after an and-1 that had the Chase Center Crowd rocking.

Here’s what Looney had to say about his performance:

"My whole time being here, guys step up when they're called upon. It's been me lately."



Kevon Looney on how the @warriors culture helped him stay locked in through the years and believe that his time would come. pic.twitter.com/bpzQWfAypR — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2022

Loon says the MVP chants while he was at the free throw line were "nerve-racking." pic.twitter.com/C9P1GCn3TM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

Kevon Looney: "I got MVP chants, so that was pretty cool. I'm gonna cherish that one. I might not get another one so I'm going to have to cherish that one." — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) May 21, 2022

Jordan Poole: “Loon is a dog, he’s always been a dog”

During their postgame pressers, everyone from the Warriors mentioned how important Looney is to the team. Off the court, Looney is the steady presence for the Warriors that bridges the gap between the young players and the vets on the roster. On the court, he’s a great defensive player and offensive roll-man who cleans up on the boards.

Here’s what the Warriors had to say about Looney:

“Loon is a dog, he’s always been a dog.”



-Jordan Poole #dubnation #goldblooded — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) May 21, 2022

Jordan Poole is incredibly happy to see his teammate and fellow Milwaukee native Kevon Looney thriving in the West Finals pic.twitter.com/988UiLPvmN — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2022

Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney's versatility, stability, worth ethic, likability and overall importance to the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/F6irdlBgNw — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2022

Steph Cury on Kevon Looney getting MVP chants: “Amazing fan interaction. That’s how it’s supposed to be. He’s been playing amazing… Making him nervous at the free throw line.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 21, 2022

"He brings a lot of joy to what we do in the locker room."



Steph explains why Loon's performance is so meaningful pic.twitter.com/ToeAWULE8I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

Steve Kerr: “Steph did what Steph does”

Stephen Curry provided another great offensive performance in Game 2. Curry carried the offense throughout the night, leading the team with 32 points. He shot 11-of-21 from the field and went 6-of-10 from the three-point line. In the fourth quarter, the bench unit sparked the run that gave the Warriors the lead, however, in the end, it was Curry who closed the game and put the Mavs to bed.

Steve Kerr: “Steph did what Steph does. Something like that.” pic.twitter.com/UdDaCjZyhZ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 21, 2022

Steve Kerr: “There's a reason our team has won championships...Steph, Klay, Draymond, and Loon have done this before. But Steph in particular, is one of the great players of all time. This is what greats do.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) May 21, 2022

"We have that attitude and spirit that we’re never out of it." --Stephen Curry — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) May 21, 2022

The Mavericks are overplaying Klay/Steph.



Steph Curry on Klay Thompson's two second half dunks: "There's space out there. We just have to take our time and take what they're giving us. When we get in trouble is when we don't react."



Full clip/soundbite pic.twitter.com/7l4nuqXwLi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 21, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry. He explains the meaning behind his ‘night night’ celebration:

“You talk about having kids, you know how bedtime routines are important. It’s the final signal for a job well done that day.”



Steph Curry on his ‘night night’ celebration pic.twitter.com/vL0yu3zHQN — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 21, 2022

*Bonus Quote

Here is the meme machine, Jordan Poole, looking for someone on Dallas’ roster who can defend him:

Recap

With this win, the Warriors are up 2-0 in the series. Although it looked bleak at times, the Dubs did their job by winning their two home games and maintaining home court advantage. Up next, the series moves to Dallas where Golden State looks to continue this momentum for their Game 3 matchup on Sunday night.