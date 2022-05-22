Preview: Warriors head to Dallas to face Mavericks in Game 3

The Golden State Warriors have a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 3 on the horizon Sunday evening. The last time the Dubs were in Dallas, it was March 3rd, 2022 when Luka Doncic hit them up for 41 points and a victory.

Since then the Warriors have regained the health of their Core 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. These future hall-of-famers are gelling quite nicely alongside All-Star Andrew Wiggins, 6th man phenomenon Jordan Poole, and good ol’ reliable center Kevon Looney. The Dubs smacked Dallas in Game 1 before overcoming a 19-point deficit in Game 2 to hold serve on their homecourt.

Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 3 with a sore ankle.

Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He's long been one of the most durable players in the league. pic.twitter.com/mLiVmXIOH2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 21, 2022

Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is listed as questionable, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s expected to play. As Draymond once joked: ‘Wiggs will walk out there dead.’ — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 21, 2022

Wiggins has chased Doncic throughout this series so far and his health is supremely integral to Golden State’s plan to make Dallas work for every bucket. Currently GSW has limited Dallas to 41% shooting from the field, a number below their season average of 46% shooting.

Doncic has been doing his part though, averaging 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while converting 40% of his attempts from beyond the arc. But even when he has gotten hot, it’s been to no avail as Golden State’s offense is built for any shootout.

The Dubs are currently shooting 56%(!) from the field and 42% from three-point range. They also have six players averaging double-digit scoring for the series:

Stephen Curry 26.5 PPG

Jordan Poole 21.0 PPG

Andrew Wiggins 17.5 PPG

Kevon Looney 15.5 PPG

Klay Thompson 15.0 PPG

Otto Porter Jr. 10.5 PPG

Will they take their hot shooting on the road with them? The Dubs are +135 on the moneyline, per Draft Kings.

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

May 22nd, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

Poll Who ya got in Game 3, Warriors or Mavericks? Mavericks are very tough at home and will keep themselves out of a 3-0 hole

Golden State will make Dallas go "night night" vote view results 0% Mavericks are very tough at home and will keep themselves out of a 3-0 hole (0 votes)

0% Golden State will make Dallas go "night night" (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.