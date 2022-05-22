How to watch Warriors at Mavericks, Game 3

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals will tip-off Sunday night as the Golden State Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be played at 6pm PT in Dallas and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors did their jobs during Games 1 and 2 as they maintained homecourt advantage to take the 2-0 series lead. Although they won Game 1 with relative ease, Game 2 was a different story. Turnovers killed Golden State early, but despite a 19-point deficit, the Warriors never gave up.

The Dubs turned up the intensity in the second half as they gradually chipped away at the lead. In the fourth quarter, the bench unit gave the Warriors their first lead of the game. At that point, Stephen Curry, who powered the offense throughout the game, put the Mavs to bed with several clutch baskets — finishing the game with 32 points.

Golden State has been unstoppable at home during these playoffs with an 8-0 record. However, tonight, the series goes on the road to Dallas in which the Warriors are 2-3 in games away from the Chase Center this postseason. The Warriors will need to come out with the same energy they had in the second half of Game 2 because Dallas will be ready to play in front of their home crowd. Fortunately, Curry and the Warriors seem to be locked in and ready for tonight’s matchup:

Steph Curry, loose as a goose at morning shootaround in Dallas.



Dubs look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.



Dallas was 29-12 at American Airlines Center during the regular season (4th best in NBA) and 5-1 in the post-season. pic.twitter.com/rpH71d9qEt — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 22, 2022

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Playoffs Western Conference Finals - Game 3

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) at Dallas Mavericks (4th Seed)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)