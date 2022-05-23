Andrew Wiggins: “The rim was all I saw”

The Golden State Warriors are only one win away from the NBA Finals after beating the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 109-100 on Sunday night. The Warriors played an all-around great game with big performances from Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. A solid game from the Warriors combined with a bad shooting night from the Mavericks sealed this one as Golden State ended Game 3 with a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Luka Doncic: “I wish I had those bunnies”

"THAT IS A POSTER!" pic.twitter.com/nkwgLi0KPk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022

(Ron Burgundy voice): Wiggins killed a guy!

Andrew Wiggins finished with a playoff career-high of 27 points and 11 rebounds but all the buzz after the game centered around his poster dunk on Luka Doncic. Everyone on the team was in awe as he obliterated the rim and Doncic for the highlight jam. It was so good, even Doncic had to commend him for a nice dunk.

“Just feeling the energy. The rim was all I saw,” Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said on his dunk. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 23, 2022

Wiggs can't rank all of his posters pic.twitter.com/qi4csvpr0t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Klay says Wiggins looked like Dominique Wilkins tonight pic.twitter.com/x3IZWd4Az9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Draymond says Wiggins dunking on a superstar like Luka makes the poster even better pic.twitter.com/HFplCBJund — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Klay Thompson: “We got championship DNA”

Besides Wiggins, several other Warriors had great games. Curry led the team with 31 points and 11 assists. Curry’s assist totals were huge as Dallas aggressively doubled him all night — allowing him to feed his teammates wide open looks the entire game. Game 2’s star Kevon Looney continues to dominate the glass as he led the team with 12 rebounds, while Draymond Green provided his usual brand of superb defense.

During his pressers in the regular season, Klay Thompson regularly said that Golden State was the team to beat this year. With every playoff win, the team is looking determined to prove him right which he talks about here:

Klay still believes the Dubs are the favorites to win the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/ZIIIx9SuPd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Steph isn't fast-forwarding beyond this series, but is excited for the "amazing opportunity on Tuesday to come out the West." pic.twitter.com/3YcEQb26cA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

“We have to come out and win the game, they’re not going to give it to us.”



Draymond Green on the battle he expects in Game 4: pic.twitter.com/1wW1Ofukqc — C.J. Holmes ‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) May 23, 2022

Draymond Green on Stephen Curry: "He’s been extremely, extremely aggressive. I think that’s what we need. I don’t really see any difference other than maturity. … Just being ready and knowing what it takes.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 23, 2022

"Steph was brilliant tonight... It's remarkable to watch him play."



-Head Coach Steve Kerr says Steph Curry never seemed to get tired - his off ball movement on offense, the effort he put in on defense. Kerr says it was an impressive showing. @kron4news #dubnation #GoldBlooded — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) May 23, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry. Wiggins’ dunk was almost taken away after the referee initially called an offensive foul which prompted head coach Steve Kerr to use his challenge. While most people were appalled by the thought of Wiggins’ highlight being ruled a foul, Curry put a positive spin on the call:

"And we got to see 800 replays because of the challenge. Appreciate you, Marc. That was nice."



- Steph on Wiggins' poster pic.twitter.com/is2CVhwXaC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Recap

Sunday’s Game 3 win gives the Warriors a 3-0 series lead. Things are looking good for Golden State’s chances at making the NBA Finals as teams that go up 3-0 have gone on to win the series every single time. The Dubs will now go for the sweep during Tuesday’s Game 4 matchup in Dallas.