Andrew Wiggins: “The rim was all I saw”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Mavericks on Sunday night

By Ricko Mendoza
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are only one win away from the NBA Finals after beating the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 109-100 on Sunday night. The Warriors played an all-around great game with big performances from Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. A solid game from the Warriors combined with a bad shooting night from the Mavericks sealed this one as Golden State ended Game 3 with a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Luka Doncic: “I wish I had those bunnies”

(Ron Burgundy voice): Wiggins killed a guy!

Andrew Wiggins finished with a playoff career-high of 27 points and 11 rebounds but all the buzz after the game centered around his poster dunk on Luka Doncic. Everyone on the team was in awe as he obliterated the rim and Doncic for the highlight jam. It was so good, even Doncic had to commend him for a nice dunk.

Klay Thompson: “We got championship DNA”

Besides Wiggins, several other Warriors had great games. Curry led the team with 31 points and 11 assists. Curry’s assist totals were huge as Dallas aggressively doubled him all night — allowing him to feed his teammates wide open looks the entire game. Game 2’s star Kevon Looney continues to dominate the glass as he led the team with 12 rebounds, while Draymond Green provided his usual brand of superb defense.

During his pressers in the regular season, Klay Thompson regularly said that Golden State was the team to beat this year. With every playoff win, the team is looking determined to prove him right which he talks about here:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry. Wiggins’ dunk was almost taken away after the referee initially called an offensive foul which prompted head coach Steve Kerr to use his challenge. While most people were appalled by the thought of Wiggins’ highlight being ruled a foul, Curry put a positive spin on the call:

Recap

Sunday’s Game 3 win gives the Warriors a 3-0 series lead. Things are looking good for Golden State’s chances at making the NBA Finals as teams that go up 3-0 have gone on to win the series every single time. The Dubs will now go for the sweep during Tuesday’s Game 4 matchup in Dallas.

