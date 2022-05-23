The Golden State Warriors got some good news and some bad news regarding Otto Porter Jr. on Monday. The good news is that Porter’s foot appears to have no significant damage. The bad news is that he’s listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 23, 2022

Porter left the Warriors dramatic Game 3 victory in the second quarter after hurting his foot. He was seen testing his foot in the tunnel, but was ruled out for the remainder of the game with foot soreness.

It was not the same foot that kept him out of Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies and put his status for the start of the Western Conference Finals in jeopardy. So whenever the Warriors season ends, it’s safe to say that Porter will be ready to put both of his feet up.

With Porter missing the second half of Game 3, the Warriors gave Juan Toscano-Anderson some run for the first time this postseason, as well as a healthy dose of minutes for rookie Moses Moody. Moody will likely see the court a bit on Tuesday as well, and if Porter isn’t able to play, we might see Jonathan Kuminga, Damion Lee, or perhaps even Nemanja Bjelica.