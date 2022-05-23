Preview: Warriors airlifting brooms to Dallas for potential sweep of Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of sweeping the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night in Texas. The last time GSW had a chance to bury an opponent under a barrage of Swiffers, they were bested by the Denver Nuggets in a thrilling Game 4.

But the second time’s the charm, right? If the Warriors knock off a reeling Dallas squad in short order it will allow the dynasty to get some rest in before the meet whoever the heck survives that Eastern Conference slugfest. The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are tied 2-2 right now and going to war like this was the LeBron James vs Paul Pierce iteration of these two franchises over decade ago.

Just how many sweeps has Golden State had during their dynasty? Great question.

In 2015, they swept Anthony Davis’ New Orleans Pelicans outta the playoffs, 4-0.

In 2017 they swept the Portland Trail Blazers out of the first round 4-0.

In the next round they swept the Utah Jazz 4-0.

Then in the conference finals they swept the Spurs 4-0.

In 2018 they didn’t get a sweep until the NBA Finals when they ended LeBron James’ second stint as a Cleveland Cavalier.

In 2019 they swept the Blazers again, this time in the Western Conference finals.

So if the Dubs take care of business in Big D, that will be the seventh sweep of their dynasty by my count. Lucky number 7, eh?

It won’t be easy I’m sure, but nobody ever said it would be. Golden State is -110 on the money line, per DraftKings.

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

May 24th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

