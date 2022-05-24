 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Warriors at Mavericks, Game 4

Golden State basketball is on the way! Will the Warriors complete the sweep? Come talk about the game here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. The game will be played at 6pm PT in Dallas and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors are up 3-0 after a solid 109-100 victory over the Mavericks in Game 3 on Sunday. Golden State showed Dallas and the rest of the league that they were in a different class as they dominated the second half of the game. Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins took over the with several incredible highlight plays. Here’s Curry with his patented no-look three:

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins had the dunk of the season for the Warriors as he threw it down on Dallas superstar, Luka Doncic. The dunk was so spectacular, that it resonated with players on both sides even after the game was over.

Tonight, the Warriors get an opportunity to sweep the series in Dallas and advance to the NBA Finals. Golden State played well on both sides of the floor, but a big contributor to their Game 3 win was the Mavericks’ inability to hit open threes. As a team, the Mavs shot 28.0% from deep, an ominous stat for a team that is very reliant on the three-point shot. Look for the Warriors to continue this momentum on both sides of the floor and close out the Mavs to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Playoffs Western Conference Finals - Game 4

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) at Dallas Mavericks (4th Seed)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)

