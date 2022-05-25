Stephen Curry named to All-NBA Second Team

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors received more good news regarding All-NBA awards. Just days after the NBA announced Draymond Green making it to the All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced that Stephen Curry was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Team:



Stephen Curry (Golden State)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Ja Morant (Memphis) pic.twitter.com/qHqDWB42tz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Here is the full breakdown of the voting:

The Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time since the 1954-55 season.



More ➡️ https://t.co/nzFuNn37iT



Voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/62uiQpWv4o — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Curry has now been named to an All-NBA Team 8 times during his 13-year career, meanwhile this will be the third time he was named to the All-NBA Second Team. This is yet another accolade to a historic season that saw Curry break the all-time three-point record, break several franchise records, and win the first ever Kobe Bryant MVP award during the 2022 All-Star Game amongst other things.

Curry finished the regular season averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 64 games played this season. Despite a down year by his lofty standards shooting the ball from deep – his 38% from three was the only time in his career he shot less than 40% — Curry’s 285 made three-pointers were still enough to lead the league by a wide margin (Buddy Hield was second with 262 in 81 games).

At 34 years old, Curry still strikes fear into opposing defenses. He routinely gets doubled to prevent him from shooting, giving his teammates a 4-on-3 opportunity every single time. This has been the key to the Warriors’ success for the past decade and No. 30 is right at the center of it.

Of course, he wouldn’t be Steph if he didn’t play with a swagger and an elite level of arrogance that fans have come to love him for:

In the end, All-NBA Second Team is nice, but Curry, the Warriors, and the rest of Dub Nation have their eyes on a much bigger prize this season.