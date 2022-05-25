Preview: Warriors take on Mavericks in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors head into Game 5 with the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. The Dubs have yet to lose a playoff game in San Francisco, and closed out both of their last two series on their homecourt. They’ll get a chance to add to their homecourt mystique in this elimination game, and can put to bed any concerns of them becoming the first team to blow a 3-0 series lead in playoff history.

To do so they’ll have to knock out a Mavericks team that faced series’ deficits to both the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns, the latter of which had a 3-2 lead on Dallas before imploding. A Warriors’ win tonight gets them into the NBA Finals to await the winner of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals brawl. It also gives them time to rest up and get some much needed reinforcements.

The latest on Gary Payton II from Anthony Slater:



"He’s moving that left arm much more freely. I wouldn’t be stunned (if he's back) by Game 1 in the Finals. At this point, I expect to see him in the Finals if the Warriors get there."



(via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 25, 2022

A loss forces them to take a plane back to Texas to deal with the mounting pressure of blowing the lead and more possible arena shenanigans.

Mark Cuban memes were everywhere after the roof leak.https://t.co/9nIWpFTYnc — For The Win (@ForTheWin) May 25, 2022

So how will GSW respond? DraftKings has the Dubs at -310 on the moneyline.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

May 26th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

