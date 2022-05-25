 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors take on Mavericks in Game 5

Will the Dubs eliminate the Mavs in a gentleman’s sweep?

By Daniel Hardee
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors head into Game 5 with the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. The Dubs have yet to lose a playoff game in San Francisco, and closed out both of their last two series on their homecourt. They’ll get a chance to add to their homecourt mystique in this elimination game, and can put to bed any concerns of them becoming the first team to blow a 3-0 series lead in playoff history.

To do so they’ll have to knock out a Mavericks team that faced series’ deficits to both the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns, the latter of which had a 3-2 lead on Dallas before imploding. A Warriors’ win tonight gets them into the NBA Finals to await the winner of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals brawl. It also gives them time to rest up and get some much needed reinforcements.

A loss forces them to take a plane back to Texas to deal with the mounting pressure of blowing the lead and more possible arena shenanigans.

So how will GSW respond? DraftKings has the Dubs at -310 on the moneyline.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

May 26th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

Poll

Who ya got in Game 5, Warriors or Mavericks?

view results
  • 93%
    Warriors don’t lose in Chase, period! Series is over!
    (27 votes)
  • 6%
    Dallas found some magic in Game 4 and will steal Game 5
    (2 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

