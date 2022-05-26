How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks, Game 5

After coming out flat in Game 4, the Golden State Warriors get a chance to redeem themselves as they take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. The game will be played at 6pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors lost Game 4 to the Mavs by a score of 119-109 on Tuesday night. The big differences in this game as opposed to the previous ones were Golden State’s energy level and Dallas’ ability to make threes. The Warriors came out lethargic, while the only time they gained momentum was when their young players were on the court. After shooting a dreadful 28.9% from three during Game 3, the Mavs made it rain as they shot 46.5% from distance in Game 4. The deficit proved to be too much for Golden State to overcome as they lost the chance to sweep Dallas with the series now at 3-1.

Tonight, both teams come back to the Bay Area with the Dubs looking to close things out in 5 games. The Warriors are undefeated at home during the postseason. They also closed out the previous two series while playing at the Chase Center. While it wouldn’t be panic mode if the Warriors lost Game 5, it’s highly likely that they don’t want to series going back to Dallas. Because of this, look for Golden State to bring the intensity up from the previous game as they have a trip to the NBA Finals in their sights.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Playoffs Western Conference Finals - Game 5

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4th Seed)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)