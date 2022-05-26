The Golden State Warriors will not be getting reinforcements for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, as wing Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Warriors officially rule Otto Porter Jr. out of Game 5. That leaves an important rotation void again. Went to Jonathan Kuminga in Game 4. Nemanja Bjelica played well in fourth quarter comeback. He feels like an option. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 26, 2022

Porter injured his foot in the first half the Warriors Game 3 win in Dallas, which kept him out for Golden State’s Game 4 loss. He also missed the final game of the second round against the Memphis Grizzlies with foot soreness, though that was his other foot.

As Anthony Slater notes in the tweet embedded above, the Warriors went to rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Porter’s absence in Game 4. Kuminga played well, but so did veteran Nemanja Bjelica, who has been riding the pine this series. Bjelica entered when the Warriors were getting blown out, but performed really well while Dallas still had their starters in the game.

Rookie Moses Moody, who is currently part of the rotation, might also see his minutes increase.