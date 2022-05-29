Full Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Finals

Life is good for Golden State Warriors fans as the team hastily clinched their spot in the NBA Finals by defeating the Dallas Mavericks in a series, 4-1. While the team awaits the victor of Sunday night’s win or go home Game 7 for the Eastern Conference championship, Dub Nation can look ahead at the full schedule for the NBA Finals.

Mark your calendar! ️



Game 1: Thursday, June 2, 9PM ET on ABC.



The complete 2022 NBA Finals schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xtxoeMcuhr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 27, 2022

This will be the franchise’s 6th trip to the NBA Finals in 8 seasons. Game 1 is set for Thursday, June 2nd in San Francisco, marking the team’s first appearance in the Finals after a 2-year absence from the playoffs.

The Warriors will play the winner between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. During the regular season, Golden State went 2-0 vs. Miami and 1-1 vs. Boston. Both of these teams have taken turns dominating the other in what is turning out to be a long and hard-fought playoff series. Ultimately, this bodes well for a rested Warriors team that hasn’t had to play since Thursday.

Regardless of their opponent, the Warriors will have home court advantage due to owning the tie breaker over the Heat, and their better regular season record over the Celtics. Golden State has been dominant at home during this postseason run as the team is currently undefeated at the Chase Center with a 9-0 record.

Who will the Warriors play in the Finals? Will they win their 7th NBA Championship? Let us know what you think down below.