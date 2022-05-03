How to watch Warriors at Grizzlies, Game 2

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight for Game 2 of this second round series. The game will be played at 6:30pm PT in Memphis and can be watched on TNT.

Golden State took an early 1-0 series lead after an exciting Game 1 matchup that featured all the highs and lows of playoff basketball. Despite Draymond Green’s ejection, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. combining for 10 made threes, and several other Warriors players in foul trouble, the Dubs fought through adversity as they narrowly escaped Sunday’s game with a 117-116 victory.

Though a thrilling game overall, everyone’s big takeaway was the officiating. Over the course of the game, the officials had many questionable calls which disrupted the blistering pace that made this game so fun to watch. The most significant of them being the Flagrant Foul 2 called on the Warriors’ Draymond Green which had him ejected just before halftime. Afterwards, several Warriors said they rallied around Green’s ejection – serving as the spark for the team’s eventual win.

Golden State has done their job by winning a game on the road and seizing home court in the series. Game 2 will be more difficult as Memphis looks to avenge their Game 1 loss. Ja Morant, specifically, was a nightmare for the Warriors as he consistently put pressure on Golden State’s defense with his relentless attacks at the rim. Having Gary Payton II in the starting lineup as well as going under every screen mitigates Morant’s effectiveness but look for the Warriors to come up with more ways to slow down the All-Star point guard.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals - Game 1

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) at Memphis Grizzlies (2nd Seed)

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)