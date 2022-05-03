Is it max contract time for Jordan Poole?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s amazing how far Jordan Poole came, and how quickly. At the start of last season, fans were saying that the Golden State Warriors had made an awful decision to draft Poole, and were expressing surprise and disappointment that the Dubs had picked up his third-year option.

And now he’s being discussed as a star who could help the Warriors win another championship.

Poole’s third-year numbers have been bonkers. He averaged 30.0 points and 6.5 assists per 100 possessions, and sported a Splash Brothers-esque 59.8% true-shooting mark. He’s taken over important games, and been one of the best and most important players for the Warriors this season.

And it’s time to start thinking about his next contract. Poole is already under contract for next season, which will be the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, and pay a very team-friendly $3.9 million. And then he’ll be a restricted free agent, which means he can sign an offer sheet with any team ... but the Warriors will have the right to match it.

Which brings us to the big question: after his breakout season, is Poole deserving of a max contract?

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.