Dillon Brooks ejected after injuring Gary Payton II

Payton and Draymond Green both went to the locker room early in the first quarter.

By Brady Klopfer
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for the drama from Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors series against the Memphis Grizzlies to spill out in Game 2. Less than three minutes into the game — before the Warriors had even scored a point — Dillon Brooks was ejected for a dirty play that injured Gary Payton II.

Payton had an open rim and, when going up for a dunk, was smacked on the head by Brooks, who was well behind the play. Payton landed awkwardly and was down, holding his elbow for a long time. He eventually got up and took his free throws, then went straight to the locker room, where he received an MRI. We’re still awaiting the news.

Here’s the video of the play. Viewer discretion is advised.

Asked about it between quarters, Steve Kerr didn’t mince words, saying, “that wasn’t physical, that was dirty.”

On the very next play, Draymond Green was elbowed in the face, though the play was not reviewable. He also exited for the locker room, where he received stitches but returned for the second quarter.

We’ll keep you posted when we learn more about GPII’s injury.

UPDATE: GPII will not return

