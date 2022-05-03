It didn’t take long for the drama from Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors series against the Memphis Grizzlies to spill out in Game 2. Less than three minutes into the game — before the Warriors had even scored a point — Dillon Brooks was ejected for a dirty play that injured Gary Payton II.

Payton had an open rim and, when going up for a dunk, was smacked on the head by Brooks, who was well behind the play. Payton landed awkwardly and was down, holding his elbow for a long time. He eventually got up and took his free throws, then went straight to the locker room, where he received an MRI. We’re still awaiting the news.

Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 4, 2022

Here’s the video of the play. Viewer discretion is advised.

GP2 takes a hard fall after getting fouled by Dillon Brooks.



Brooks was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 2pic.twitter.com/FPLHkcIkx3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Asked about it between quarters, Steve Kerr didn’t mince words, saying, “that wasn’t physical, that was dirty.”

On the very next play, Draymond Green was elbowed in the face, though the play was not reviewable. He also exited for the locker room, where he received stitches but returned for the second quarter.

We’ll keep you posted when we learn more about GPII’s injury.

UPDATE: GPII will not return