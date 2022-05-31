Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala practice in full

The Golden State Warriors got a big injury update ahead of Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala were full participants in practice on Tuesday:

Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala were all full participants in practice today. Lighter practice. Full contact practice tomorrow. Steve Kerr said team will know more on GP2/Iguodala/Otto post practice tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 31, 2022

As the tweet states, Tuesday’s practice was a lighter one with a heavier practice expected for tomorrow. This means that Wednesday’s practice will give a better idea of each of their availabilities for Game 1. Here’s Steve Kerr giving a little more information on Golden States’ practice plans this week:

Kerr gives an update on the status of GP2, Andre and Otto pic.twitter.com/INxl7Z4s1i — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 31, 2022

Having all three available to play in the Finals would be a big boost for the Warriors. When healthy, each has played a key role in Golden State’s playoff rotation.

Payton is the team’s best perimeter defender but has been out due to a fractured elbow he suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porter was playing impactful minutes for the Warriors but has missed the team’s last two playoff games after injuring his foot in Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks series. Meanwhile, Iguodala has been inactive since Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.