 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala practice in full

The Warriors are getting healthier just in time for Game 1 on Thursday.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors got a big injury update ahead of Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala were full participants in practice on Tuesday:

As the tweet states, Tuesday’s practice was a lighter one with a heavier practice expected for tomorrow. This means that Wednesday’s practice will give a better idea of each of their availabilities for Game 1. Here’s Steve Kerr giving a little more information on Golden States’ practice plans this week:

Having all three available to play in the Finals would be a big boost for the Warriors. When healthy, each has played a key role in Golden State’s playoff rotation.

Payton is the team’s best perimeter defender but has been out due to a fractured elbow he suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porter was playing impactful minutes for the Warriors but has missed the team’s last two playoff games after injuring his foot in Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks series. Meanwhile, Iguodala has been inactive since Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...