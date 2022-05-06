NBA fans are heavily favoring the Warriors

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the midst of an incredibly entertaining playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The two teams are knotted at one game apiece, with each game being chock full of excitement, drama, highlights, and, yes, ejections.

It’s lived up to the hype, and the hype was strong. According to an SB Nation Reacts poll, NBA fans were expecting this to be the most entertaining of the four semifinal series.

But while it’s already determined that the series will be entertaining, it hasn’t been determined who will win. The fans, however, have a clear favorite: the Dubs.

To beat Memphis the Warriors will likely need a strong series from emerging star Jordan Poole. The third year guard will be a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season, and it’s not too early to start thinking about what his next contract will look like.

His play next season will play a big role in determining it, but right now the majority of Warriors fans believe that the Dubs should pony up and pay him the max.

That would certainly be an amazing story, given how much Poole struggled as a rookie.

Go JP. And go Dubs.

