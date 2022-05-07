Preview: Grizzlies come to Chase Center to face Warriors in Game 3

This is the first time in a looong time that the Golden State Warriors have reason to go into a bloodthirst mode. After five straight trips to the NBA Finals and three championships over LeBron James’ Cavaliers, they were knocked out of contention by a rash of injuries and roster turnover. Last year they managed to scrap their way into the play-in games but ultimately were knocked out by LeBron’s Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Those same Grizzlies are standing in their way of another championship run today, except now Golden State has Klay Thompson back in the fold after missing the last two seasons with crushing leg injuries. And the Dubs have plenty of reasons to be amped up for Saturday’s Game 3.

The first two contests were hotly contested with the Warriors being a few bounces from being either up 2-0 or down 0-2.

Steph Curry feels like the Warriors could be up 2-0 in the series right now pic.twitter.com/IHT0PDopGl — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 6, 2022

The Dillon Brooks’ reckless cheap shot that resulted in Ja Morant-stopper Gary Payton II being knocked out for several weeks with a fractured elbow has ratcheted up the level of physicality in the series. And after hearing a vocal segment of Grizzlies’ fans defend it, it also revealed just how playoff basketball draws perspective lines.

NBA suspends Dillon Brooks for Game 3. A one-game suspension always seemed liked the expected ruling. That’s what the league gave Grayson Allen for a similar foul that injured Alex Caruso during regular season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2022

COLUMN: I hate the Golden State Warriors. That’s a good thing. https://t.co/JkqOWaRy1P — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) May 6, 2022

The Dubs are undefeated in Chase Center this postseason, racking up three wins against the Denver Nuggets in the first round. They stole homecourt from the Grizz by splitting the first two in Memphis; it’d be a shame to squander all that work by coughing up a loss in the friendly confines of Chase Center.

If you go to Game 3 at Chase you have a responsibility to Dub Nation to be as loud as you have ever been!



THE ENTIRE GAME!!!!!!!!!!! — Matt Nahigian (@mattnahigian) May 4, 2022

Ja Morant’s scoring explosion in Game 2 was arguably the greatest single performance in the history of Memphis Grizzlies’ franchise history. After he beat Golden State in San Francisco in last year’s play-in, Dub Nation will be rooting for him to struggle in this postseason return to Chase.

Ja Morant spotted at the Valencia Room nightclub in San Francisco last night pic.twitter.com/s2cSeal3tt — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) May 6, 2022

The Dubs have a chance to make their fans proud at home; they’re -305 on the moneyline per Draft Kings.

May 7th, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

