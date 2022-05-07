 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Grizzlies come to Chase Center to face Warriors in Game 3

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Two Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

This is the first time in a looong time that the Golden State Warriors have reason to go into a bloodthirst mode. After five straight trips to the NBA Finals and three championships over LeBron James’ Cavaliers, they were knocked out of contention by a rash of injuries and roster turnover. Last year they managed to scrap their way into the play-in games but ultimately were knocked out by LeBron’s Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Those same Grizzlies are standing in their way of another championship run today, except now Golden State has Klay Thompson back in the fold after missing the last two seasons with crushing leg injuries. And the Dubs have plenty of reasons to be amped up for Saturday’s Game 3.

  • The first two contests were hotly contested with the Warriors being a few bounces from being either up 2-0 or down 0-2.
  • The Dillon Brooks’ reckless cheap shot that resulted in Ja Morant-stopper Gary Payton II being knocked out for several weeks with a fractured elbow has ratcheted up the level of physicality in the series. And after hearing a vocal segment of Grizzlies’ fans defend it, it also revealed just how playoff basketball draws perspective lines.
  • The Dubs are undefeated in Chase Center this postseason, racking up three wins against the Denver Nuggets in the first round. They stole homecourt from the Grizz by splitting the first two in Memphis; it’d be a shame to squander all that work by coughing up a loss in the friendly confines of Chase Center.
  • Ja Morant’s scoring explosion in Game 2 was arguably the greatest single performance in the history of Memphis Grizzlies’ franchise history. After he beat Golden State in San Francisco in last year’s play-in, Dub Nation will be rooting for him to struggle in this postseason return to Chase.

The Dubs have a chance to make their fans proud at home; they’re -305 on the moneyline per Draft Kings.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies

May 7th, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

