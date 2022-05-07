How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies, Game 3

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of this second-round matchup. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors are looking for payback after a disappointing 106-101 Game 2 defeat on Tuesday. The Warriors struggled early but came back in the second half to take the lead late in the fourth. However, due to the injury of Gary Payton II, there was nobody on Golden State’s roster capable of slowing down Ja Morant as the superstar point guard finished with 41 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds.

After three days of rest, the Dubs return to the Bay with a chance to regain control of the series in front of an electrifying Chase Center crowd. The home court advantage will be a welcomed sight for a Warriors team who struggled offensively while on the road in Memphis. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson haven’t made their usual impact shooting the ball from deep as they have gone a combined 13-of-45 in the first two games of the series. If Golden State is going to win, they’re going to need better performances from the Splash Brothers especially if Morant continues his stellar play.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals - Game 3

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2nd Seed)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)