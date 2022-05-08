Mike Brown to become Sacramento Kings head coach

Wellp folks, it’s finally happened. Mike Brown, the brilliant assistant coach for Steve Kerr’s Warriors since 2016, finally got snatched in a head coaching search.

Brown gets a fresh opportunity to lead a franchise after helping the Warriors win two championships. Will he go out with a bang and win a trifecta of golden rings before he heads over to the division rival in Sactown?

The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2022

Brown notably took over for Coach Kerr in the 2017 playoffs when Kerr was sidelined with health issues. Brown led the Hamptons-5 era Dubs to an undefeated 11-0 postseason record before Kerr returned in Game 2 of the NBA Finals:

“He’s perfect as my right-hand man,” Kerr said. “He’s such a good coach and a good person. And the way he’s handled this whole thing is incredible — just the humility and yet the confidence with which he took the reins. Players appreciate him; the staff does; I certainly do. He’s an amazing guy, and we’re lucky to have him.”

Before Brown helped Golden State build a dynasty, he had notable stints in Cleveland and Los Angeles, having winning records in his first six seasons as head coach. He helped LeBron James get to an improbable NBA Finals’ run in 2007 before they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs. He was fired in 2010 on the eve of James’ decision to leave Cleveland.

He spent 1 1⁄ 2 seasons with the Lakers, becoming the first to coach the legend Kobe Bryant after hall-of-fame coach Phil Jackson’s run ended in 2011. After getting eliminated in the second round of Brown’s first postseason trip with the Lake Show, he coached the alleged superteam of Steve Nash-Dwight Howard-Pau Gasol-Bryant. He was fired early that season after the team had a 1-4 start, and went viral for being on the wrong end of one of Bryant’s patented Mamba glares.

Brown returned to Cleveland for one year and coached the team to an abysmal 33-49 record. He was fired after that season, right before King James returned and took the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals. Brown also would go onto coach Team Nigeria in international competition, with the biggest win of that tenure possibly the shocking victory over Team USA in an exhibition.

Now Brown will have a chance to lift a moribund Kings’ franchise that has already struck out with two former Kerr assistants Luke Walton and Alvin Gentry. Third time’s the charm for Sacramento?