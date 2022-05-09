How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies, Game 4

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off Game 4 of this second round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

Golden State made a statement on Saturday night after a dominating 142-112 victory. Shot selection was a big reason for the Warriors’ Game 2 loss, however, that wasn’t the case for Game 3. After a slow start to the game, the team settled in, patiently waiting for their best opportunity to score as they shot an efficient 53-of-84 from the field with a true shooting percentage of 76.1% — 2nd highest in NBA history. Their 142 points was the highest point total by the Warriors in the playoffs during the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green era.

Tonight, the Warriors get a different challenge as they face a Grizzlies team that may be without their leader and main source of offense, Ja Morant. Morant reportedly hurt his knee late in the fourth quarter after colliding with Jordan Poole on a double team, however Poole and the Warriors deny any bad intentions.

Grizzlies‘ Ja Morant (right knee) is likely to miss Game 4 vs. Warriors, coach Taylor Jenkins says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2022

This news will have a significant impact on Game 4 and the series overall. Morant has been spectacular during the first three games as his relentless attacks and acrobatic finishes at the rim have been the only thing keeping the Grizzlies alive in this series. Look for the Warriors to take advantage of his absence in front of their home crowd as they attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals - Game 4

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2nd Seed)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)