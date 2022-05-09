 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steve Kerr to miss Game 4 after testing positive for COVID

Mike Brown will serve as acting head coach in Kerr’s absence.

By Brady Klopfer
Steve Kerr roaming the sideline with Mike Brown in the background Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will be without their head coach on Monday as they try to take a 3-1 series lead against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semifinals. Less than two hours before tipoff, the Warriors announced that Kerr had tested positive for COVID, and would not play.

Lead assistant Mike Brown, a day after accepting a job as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, will be the acting coach for Game 4, and any additional games that Kerr has to miss.

Kerr has been wearing a mask on the sidelines for the last few games, which has been a change. Perhaps it’s due to the rising rates of COVID in the last few weeks, or perhaps it’s due to some people around the team testing positive, and Kerr trying to take precautions.

Who knows how long Kerr will be out, as he’ll need to test negative a few times before he’s permitted to be around the team again. But if you’re looking for good news, the Warriors have plenty of experience playing postseason games with Brown as their head coach ... and they’re undefeated.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that he texted Kerr when he heard the news, and wished him a speedy recovery. That said, Memphis probably won’t be feeling too sympathetic, as they’re dealing with a much bigger absence, with superstar point guard Ja Morant officially out for Game 4.

Here’s hoping Kerr is recovered, testing negative, and back on the Warriors sideline soon.

