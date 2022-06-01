Preview: Warriors vs Celtics Game 1

Whaddya know? The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals after a two-year hiatus. They’ll have a new partner in the championship round, as they welcome the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics to San Francisco for Game 1.

This is the first ever Finals game in Golden State’s three-year old digs. The Dubs have won every single home playoff game in Chase Center, and they’d love to keep that going Thursday evening.

Dubs are undefeated at Chase Center during the playoffs pic.twitter.com/DYhLAMoCoR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

But Boston is no stranger to winning on the road. Apparently they are *squints* 7-2 in road games this postseason. WHAT?! They got here by eliminating Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets in New York. Then after knocking off the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in 7 games, they eliminated the Miami Heat in a Game 7 in Florida.

And now Beantown is back on basketball’s biggest stage for the first time since Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Kendrick Perkins, and coach Doc Rivers were running the show in 2010.

The last time the Celtics made the NBA Finals was in 2010.



- Jayson Tatum: 12 years old

- Marcus Smart: 16 years old

- Jaylen Brown: 13 years old pic.twitter.com/NiwBYn3gEu — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 1, 2022

Since that epic Celtics’ loss in 2010, Golden State has created a dynasty. This is their sixth conference championship in eight years, with three NBA titles to show for their dominance. The Warriors are four wins away from vindication for their franchise that relied heavily on the aging core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to bring them back to the game’s biggest stage.

Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will all be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Kerr. All went through contact today at practice. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 1, 2022

Will GSW protect home court yet again? DraftKings has the Dubs -165 on the money line.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

June 2nd, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

Poll Who ya got in Game 1, Warriors or Celtics? Warriors don’t lose at Chase in the playoffs

Celtics will make a statement and steal this first tone vote view results 94% Warriors don’t lose at Chase in the playoffs (63 votes)

5% Celtics will make a statement and steal this first tone (4 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.