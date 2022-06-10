How to watch Warriors at Celtics, NBA Finals Game 4

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back during their NBA Finals Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The game will be played at 6pm PT in Boston and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors are coming off a disappointing 116-100 loss on Wednesday night. The Celtics took control from the opening tip, building up a 12-point lead by halftime. The Warriors stormed back in the third quarter to take a brief lead thanks to the shot-making of Stephen Curry who finished with a game-high 31 points. However, every Golden State run was swiftly responded to with a demoralizing run by Boston, culminating in a dominant fourth quarter where they outscored the Warriors, 23-11.

The good news for the Dubs is that they only needed to win one of these games in Boston to regain home court advantage and will have another opportunity to do so tonight. In even better news, the Warriors expect Curry to play on Friday despite a scary injury he suffered in Game 3 during a pileup for a loose ball. This is vital as Golden State is going to need every bit of Curry’s offensive firepower for this must-win matchup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

NBA Finals - Game 4

Who: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)