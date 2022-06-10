Podcast: Game 4 recap

Oh my goodness was that ever a game. Steph Curry had one of the best performances of his career, scoring 43 points (to go with 10 rebounds!) and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 road win over the Boston Celtics, tying up the 2022 NBA Finals at 2-2.

With the win the Dubs pulled within two games of winning their fourth title in eight years. And they shifted home court advantage back in their direction, as Game 5 (and Game 7, if necessary) will be at Chase Center in San Francisco.

To break it all down, here’s a podcast review of Curry’s huge night, Kevon Looney’s excellence off the bench, and Andrew Wiggins’ sensational rebounding and defense. Oh, and the Warriors big ... kinda important.

