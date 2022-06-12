Preview: Game 5 in the Bay approaches as Warriors face Celtics

The Golden State Warriors did what they need to regain homecourt, knocking off the Boston Celtics in Game 4 to knot the 2022 Finals at 2-2 with two out of the final three games in San Francisco.

The Dubs are 10-1 at Chase Center this season, with their only loss coming in a Game 1 collapse to these Celtics. The last time these two squads battled in the Bay, Golden State destroyed Boston in Game 2. If these Dubs take down the Eastern Conference champs in Game 5, it will go a long way towards finishing this season off with a title.

And to do so, they’ll need to keep limiting Boston’s star Jayson Tatum. This proud Kobe Bryant disciple has answered the call for his team throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs, but has struggled in the Finals. Per the Sporting News:

To no one’s surprise, Andrew Wiggins has been the primary defender on Tatum in the Finals. According to the NBA’s matchup data, Wiggins has been matched up with Tatum for around 32 minutes, limiting him to 34 points on 13-for-39 shooting from the field. The Celtics haven’t been shy about mismatch-hunting, and the Warriors have been switching more than expected. The likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney have each spent time guarding Tatum as well.

Meanwhile Golden State’s star Stephen Curry is putting up a scoring binge of epic proportions after deluging Boston’s home fans with 43 points in the Game 4 victory.

Steph Curry Finals averages through four games:



◽️ 34.3 PPG

◽️ 6.3 RPG

◽️ 3.8 APG

◽️ 2.0 SPG

◽️ 50.0 FG%

◽️ 49.0 3P% pic.twitter.com/BjT6uDhwxR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 11, 2022

Can Curry keep his hot streak going? And can the Dubs keep Tatum on ice? The Warriors are -160 on the moneyline, per Draft Kings.

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

June 13th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

