The importance of Game 5

Here’s something you already know, but I’m going to tell you anyway: the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics tonight in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Here’s something else you already know, but I’m also going to tell you anyway: the series is tied 2-2.

And here’s a final thing you already know, but I’m also going to tell you anyway: this is a really, really important game.

It’s not Game 7 level important, but it’s not too far off, either. The winner will be on the doorstep of a championship. The loser will not only have to win back-to-back games (which hasn’t been done yet in this series), but one of those games will be on the road.

Thankfully the NBA was at the ready to help us understand the magnitude of Game 5.

This is the 31st time that the NBA Finals have been tied at 2-2. In the previous 30 instances, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 73.3% of the time (22-8).



More notes on tonight’s Game 5, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET and airing on ABC and ESPN Radio ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xxL9sjdKoQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 13, 2022

Yeah. I’d say winning Game 5 is pretty, pretty important.

This is just the fifth time that the Steve Kerr-era Dubs have been tied going into Game 5. And the good news is that they won the previous four series: they won Game 5, and the series in six games against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015, the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, and the Houston Rockets in 2019. In 2018 against the Rockets they lost Game 5, but still won the series in seven games.

So this could be a situation where the Dubs playoff experience really helps them out.

We’ll find out soon enough. For now, all we know is that this game is wildly important.