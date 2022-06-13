How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics, NBA Finals Game 5

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Boston Celtics in Monday night’s Game 5 NBA Finals matchup. The game will be played at 6pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors are coming off a season-saving win on Friday thanks to the heroic efforts of Stephen Curry whose game-high 43 points led the Dubs to a 107-97 victory. Curry was phenomenal as his 7 threes and 14-of-26 shooting from the field kept the team alive against an elite Boston defense. The rest of the Warriors came through in the fourth quarter with stellar defense and clutch shot-making to put the Celtics to bed and tie the series at 2-2.

With Friday’s win, the Warriors regained control of home court as the series returns to the Bay for tonight’s series defining matchup. From this point on, it’s essentially a best of 3 and history has favored the winner of Game 5 more often than not:

I would like to formally ask the Warriors to win tonight https://t.co/iEuhaX4OEr — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) June 13, 2022

Golden State has only lost one game at home this postseason, while Boston has yet to lose back-to back playoff games. Combining this high-level of basketball with the heightened sense of urgency that comes with each passing Finals game sets the stage for an all-time matchup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

NBA Finals - Game 5

Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)