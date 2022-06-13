In the calm before the storm that is Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Dub Nation received a big update on the knee injury to Golden State Warriors center, James Wiseman. According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wiseman is close to full contact practices with “optimism” from the team that he will be ready for Summer League action in July.

The latest update on James Wiseman



-Received orthobiologic plasma treatment in London in April

-Nearing clearance for full contact

-Optimism that he could compete in summer league



Full story with @ShamsCharania https://t.co/VgSd1pw3Ga — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 13, 2022

Wiseman suffered his original injury on April 10th, 2021 after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt against the Houston Rockets. Coming into the 2021-22 season, there were immense prospects for the former 2nd overall pick, but complications with his knee continued to linger, putting a damper on any of those expectations. Throughout the season, Wiseman’s return kept getting pushed to a further date as he suffered several setbacks along the way. Ultimately, the Warriors decided to shut him down in March of this season as Wiseman finished his sophomore year in the NBA without playing a single game.

At just 21-years-old, Wiseman’s injury history to start his career has been concerning to say the least. However, according to this latest update, the Warriors are doing whatever it takes to help Wiseman jumpstart his NBA career.

From The Athletic:

Wiseman underwent an orthobiologic injection during a multiday trip to London with Warriors general manager Bob Myers in April, multiple sources told The Athletic, as both sides worked to find a way to promote healing in the knee. The plasma-rich injection in Wiseman’s arm was a therapeutic treatment used to increase healing throughout the body.

The article goes on to say that Wiseman has “gradually progressed” since being shut down in March with the goal of returning to full contact practices and eventually playing time in the NBA Summer League.

More from the Athletic:

Wiseman is nearing clearance for full-contact workouts, and he and the Warriors are now optimistic he could return to action during NBA Summer League in July, sources told The Athletic. It’s been both sides’ goal for Wiseman to play in Summer League. A final determination on Wiseman’s status is expected to come in the next two weeks, sources said.

For reference, the Warriors will be playing in two summer league sessions this upcoming offseason. The California Classic Summer League will take place at the Chase Center on July 2nd and 3rd, while the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will be held from July 7th-17th.

At 7 feet tall with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Wiseman is the size, athleticism, and depth that the Warriors have been missing at the center position this season. He will need all the reps he can get for his development, so hopefully, this latest update is the beginning of more good news to come for Golden State’s promising young center.