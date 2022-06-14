Podcast: Game 5 recap

The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of their fourth championship in eight seasons. After beating the Boston Celtics 104-94 in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors hold a 3-2 lead, their first in the series.

They can win a title on Thursday in Boston. If they don’t, they can try again on Sunday in San Francisco.

So how did they get here? With a brilliant performance by Andrew Wiggins and sensational bench play from Gary Payton II. With high-efficiency shooting from Klay Thompson and a return to form from Draymond Green. With spirited defense and quality playmaking from Steph Curry, who struggled shooting the ball.

