Preview: Warriors face Celtics in Boston with NBA title on the line

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from burying the Boston Celtics for good and winning the 2022 NBA championship. But to get that W in Game 6, the Dubs will have to deal with a raucous road crowd and a resilient Eastern Conference champion.

The last time the Dubs were there, their leader Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points in an instant classic in Game 4.

Curry couldn’t stay so hot in Game 5, but a true Strength In Numbers effort got the Warriors the big win. Andrew Wiggins has emerged as a steady second option, leading the Dubs in scoring last game with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Boston fans have plenty of reason to be optimistic though, per Celtics Blog:

The bad news for the Celtics is that they’re up against a Warriors team with a collective killer instinct and a basketball assassin in Stephen Curry. The good news for Boston is that it’s been here before. In fact, just two series ago, the Celtics rallied from a 3-2 deficit to outlast Milwaukee in seven games and advance. Everyone thought the Celtics were finished after they dropped a heartbreaker in Game 5, but they responded to win two straight and knock out the defending champs. Can they respond from another 3-2 hole? Only time will tell, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Boston has won some Game 6’s this year, but they’ve never seen Game 6 Klay in person. Bring it on!

Looks like the Dubs have their work cut out for ‘em; they are +150 on the moneyline per DraftKings.

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

June 16th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

