How to watch Warriors at Celtics, NBA Finals Game 6

The time has come Dub Nation. The Golden State Warriors are officially one win away from an NBA Championship. Tonight, they will get their first opportunity to clinch the title in an NBA Finals Game 6 matchup against the Boston Celtics. The game will be played at 6pm PT in Boston and can be watched on ABC.

During Monday’s Game 5, the Warriors took care of business as they handily beat the Celtics at the Chase Center, 104-94. Unlike Game 4 where the Warriors won thanks to the phenomenal play of Stephen Curry, Game 5 was more of a team effort. Boston focused their attention on stopping Curry by sending the double team at him. This opened opportunities for Golden State to play 4-on-3 which the Dubs took advantage of, specifically Andrew Wiggins who finished the game with 26 points and 13 rebounds as they beat Boston to take the 3-2 series lead.

Although Dub Nation can feel the excitement of another championship in the air, the job is not finished yet. Golden State enters a hostile road environment at Boston that will be ready to cheer on their team in the face of elimination. The Warriors know this so expect them to come into the game locked in and ready to go with an NBA title on the line.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

NBA Finals - Game 6

Who: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)