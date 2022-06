THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS AGAIN!!!!!

Celebrate accordingly, everyone. The Dubs beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, giving them their fourth championship in eight years, and the fourth ring for their core trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The third for Kevon Looney. The first for breakout stars Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. And the ninth for Steve Kerr.

NBA champions. NBA freaking CHAMPIONS. The Golden State Warriors. YOUR Golden State Warriors. YOUR Golden State Warriors are NBA champions. The best team in the NBA. The ones who get to raise banners and wear rings and celebrate all offseason.

WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP WE GONNA BE CHAMPIONSHIP

We ARE championship.

Celebrate Dub Nation!!! It’s party time!!!!! Crack the beers, pop the champagne, scream from your rooftops, put on all your Warriors gear, make some irresponsible spending decisions on merchandise, hug a Warriors fan and, most importantly, celebrate another championship.

2015. 2017. 2018. 2022.

Unreal. Absolutely unreal.