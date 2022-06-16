Celebrate with Dubs championship gear

By now you probably know that your Golden State Warriors are NBA champions. The Dubs had a convincing Game 6 win on the road to close out the Boston Celtics and take home the 2022 NBA Finals trophy, giving them four championships in eight years.

It’s a dynasty, folks.

With or without merch, we’ll all be remembering this Warriors team, and this title for many, many years to come. This was an incredibly special team and season, and Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala all spoke on just how much this championship meant, after the injuries that Thompson and Curry had sustained, the off years the franchise has had, and the departure and return of Iguodala ... not to mention all the many other personnel moves.

They’re also primed to do it again. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are flourishing. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga will only get better next year. James Wiseman will be back. Thompson will shake off some of the rust next season.

There might be another championship to celebrate this time next year. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. It’s time to celebrate the hear and now, and that means partying, because the Warriors are the champions of the world.

