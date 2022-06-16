Klay Thompson has had a lot of time to read during his two-and-a-half years of injury rehab. Books, sailboat manuals, oceanographic charts, and of course, salty tweets. One of which he singled out in his post-game presser after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth title of the Klay-Steph-Drayomond-Andre era.

Strength in numbers — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) March 29, 2022

Jaren Jackson Jr. tweeted this after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 on March 28th. It was perhaps the low point in the Warriors’ season, their sixth loss in seven games, and destroyed any hopes they had of edging Memphis for the second seed in the West. But the Warriors also played that game without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and of course, Klay Thompson.

Well, Klay remembered.

Klay, who may or may not be a little toasty: "There was this one guy on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'strength in numbers' when they beat us during the regular season, that pissed me off so bad ... that bum ... twitter fingers, can you believe it? I got a memory like an elephant." — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) June 17, 2022

In fact, you should watch the man himself address the Memphis hater.

Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated five weeks ago, but they’re still catching strays at a press conference after the Warriors won the NBA Finals. Klay really does have the memory of an elephant. And also the memory of a goldfish when it comes to remembering how he’s shooting from the outside during a single game.

We’re guessing that Klay also can’t believe that Jackson tweeted some truly heinous Outfits Of The Day, that his Woman Crush Wednesdays were lame, and that Jackson thought that dress was white and gold. Every day is Game Six for Klay on Twitter, and he will drop a dagger any time you leave him open behind a microphone.

For the record, Jackson scored 12 points on 5-20 shooting when the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies, while Klay scored 30 points and made eight three-pointers, while pulling down twice as many rebounds as JJJ. Those are some very strong numbers indeed.