Podcast: Championship!!

The moment we’ve been waiting for all season has arrived: the Golden State Warriors are champions of the world.

With a convincing 103-90 win in Game 6, on the road, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics four games to two, and took home their fourth trophy in eight seasons. Pretty remarkable stuff, if you ask me.

The game itself was magical. There was a 21-0 run. There was a feather in the cap performance from Finals MVP Steph Curry. There was, once again, exceptional defense from Andrew Wiggins. There was a superstar showing from Draymond Green. There was a hilarious post-game presser from Klay Thompson.

But more important than the game is the accomplishment. Eight months after they embarked on a season in which we didn’t know what to expect, the Warriors are again champions. After two years of missing the playoffs, they’re now the last team standing. After going back and forth wondering how Wiggins would fit in, how Klay would look upon returning, how much Curry and Dray had left in the tank, and how much Poole could contribute, we now know that the Warriors are, quite frankly, the best.

So let’s talk about the final game of the year, in podcast form.

