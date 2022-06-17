Steph Curry: “What are they gonna say now”

The good vibes are flowing all over Dub Nation as the Golden State Warriors are basketball champions of the world. In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-90 to win the series, 4-2. It was a season full of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, the Warriors finished the job as they hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy for the fourth time in eight years and seventh time in franchise history.
As the sweet smell of victory champagne filled the air, here are the highlights from the Warriors postgame interviews:
Steph Curry: “This one hits different for sure”
It was a season full of accomplishments for Stephen Curry. Some of his accolades this year include breaking the record for most career three-pointers in NBA history, winning All-Star MVP, being named Second-Team All-NBA, and winning the Western Conference Finals MVP. All that was left to do was win the title which he accomplished while putting an end to the ridiculous “BuT hE nEvEr wOn a FiNaLs MvP” chatter. Curry was simply amazing in this series and deserves all of his basketball flowers and more.
Stephen Curry enjoying his moment pic.twitter.com/ruD5r1qr5a— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2022
Steph wants to talk about the title not his Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/nSMXajoDBz— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022
"It was surreal just because you know how much you went through."— NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022
Stephen Curry on being overcome with emotion as time expired in Game 6. pic.twitter.com/ZFmXPoI7BX
.@StephenCurry30 isn't letting that #NBAFinalsMVP trophy out of his sight pic.twitter.com/jFjEym2VO9— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2022
"WHAT ARE THEY GONNA SAY NOW!?" pic.twitter.com/kDgW0HYRN2— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022
Klay Thompson: “Holy Cannoli”
It’s been a journey for Klay Thompson who made his debut in January after major leg injuries costed him the previous two seasons. Since his return, Thompson has talked about his appreciation for everything basketball has to offer after witnessing the fragility of his NBA career up close and personal. The win on Thursday night was the vindication from all of the adversity he had to fight through these past two years.
“Holy cannoli, this is crazy.”— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022
Such a Klay response pic.twitter.com/p8cowTcfnz
The journey Klay has been through pic.twitter.com/SlEGBgPB2u— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022
Draymond Green: “Game 6, I dominated”
Draymond is the heart and soul of the Warriors, and this season was no different. Although he had his fair share of struggles against Boston, he gradually figured them out and executed one of the best defensive performances of his career to close out the series.
Draymond Green: "Game 6, I dominated."— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 17, 2022
He's not wrong.
Dray on the defensive prowess of the Warriors: "when you have such a sexy offense ... it's always gonna be sexier, people are always gonna appreciate that more ... we beat this team because of our defense."— Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) June 17, 2022
Game 6 pod bout to be littttt ️ pic.twitter.com/2Qlla4mnns— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022
Jordan Poole: “Poole parties all summer!”
The beauty of this championship was that it stemmed from a true “Strength in Numbers” effort. This team was not as overwhelmingly talented as years past, but each player made their own unique contribution that helped Golden State achieve their ultimate goal. Here’s what the rest of the team had to say:
"It's up ALL SUMMER... Poole Parties ALL SUMMER" pic.twitter.com/h8dBWprpDa— NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022
Andre says Steph is the "best point guard of all time." pic.twitter.com/b5V3LUsbLP— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022
"Those three have had the league in a headlock, a choke hold for a long time."— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022
- Andre on Steph/Klay/Dray
“WE BOUT TO GET A BAG”— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022
[via Jordan_Poole/IG] pic.twitter.com/bbSB2YrMIk
"Without him, none of this happens... to me this is his crowning achievement"— NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/UHGYdNUKgD
"They're all unique. They're all special. I think this one may have been the most unlikely..."— NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022
Steve Kerr on what makes this Championship special. pic.twitter.com/38cJme9i59
Steve Kerr (jokingly) when asked about if Curry's resume is full now that he has a FMVP: "He's missing an olympic gold medal, and I think he really needs to focus on being on the 2024 team"— Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) June 17, 2022
“It means the world, I can’t describe what I’m feeling, it’s amazing.”— Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) June 17, 2022
-Otto Porter Junior talks about the joy of winning a championship & joining this Warriors group. This is the first title in his career. OPJ was key off the bench, a great addition. #dubnation #goldblooded
Gary Payton II: "I'm definitely going JR style at the parade" he jokes after putting his shirt back on— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 17, 2022
GP2 jokes he got his championship sooner than his dad did pic.twitter.com/SG3C4ONSfD— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022
Make sure to call Juan T a champ from now on— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022
[via @juanonjuan10] pic.twitter.com/W2uzwS20JO
From: @Loon_Rebel5— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022
To: #DubNation pic.twitter.com/xUjpe93Bm9
The Dubs were chanting "F**k you Draymond" in the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/x1KZHVwYeC— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022
Klay Thompson: “I have the memory of an elephant”
“He who laughs last laughs the loudest.”
It’s safe to say the Warriors heard the chatter going on in the background but instead, chose to use it as motivation until the season was officially over. Thompson, in particular, made sure to mention a regular season tweet from Jaren Jackson Jr. that seemed to mock the Warriors’ slogan, “Strength in Numbers”.
"I can't wait to retweet that thing."— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022
Klay Thompson is a legend pic.twitter.com/cbw3pHvoue
Klay: "Lotta chatter. Lotta chatter. Lotta doubters. But you know what? You put that in your fuel tank and you just keep going."— Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) June 17, 2022
Steph calls out Brian Windhorst over his "Checkbook Wins" comment pic.twitter.com/C4wZ35Shmu https://t.co/CHoJaLcqra— Alex #WelcomeBackDeebo (@dbs408) June 17, 2022
Oh my god pic.twitter.com/7n2FtNsdoT— Denver (@doubledworth) June 17, 2022
Draymond Green: “No electrolytes in my life tonight”
What’s a championship without championship champagne? The Warriors definitely enjoyed their fair share while celebrating in the Celtics’ road locker room following the big win. They also started a very interesting chant that probably sounded familiar to many Boston fans.
Draymond placed a bottle of tequila on the presser table: "No electrolytes in my life tonight."— Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) June 17, 2022
Dubs chanted “F**K DRAYMOND!” after their Finals win.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022
(via @mosesmoody) pic.twitter.com/Yp3pCprtTD
"CHAMPS. BABY!" pic.twitter.com/dCmEvnRp0w— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022
Jordan Poole is a vibe pic.twitter.com/xLBv4tKxjC— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022
YEAAAAAA @SteveKerr pic.twitter.com/lvhJnXisJU— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022
Quote of the Night
The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry. Once again, he put the whole league and all of his doubters to bed as he sits atop the basketball world.
Night Night pic.twitter.com/fIMwW4eeSk— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 17, 2022
Recap
With this victory, the Golden State Warriors win their seventh NBA title in franchise history. Head coach Steve Kerr has 9 rings — 5 as a player, 4 as a coach. This will be the fourth ring for the core players of Curry, Thompson, Green, and Andre Iguodala. Kevon Looney gets his third ring with the team. Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Nemenja Bjelica, Damien Lee, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman all get their first ring.
Enjoy the moment Dub Nation. The Warriors are champions once again!
