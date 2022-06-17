Steph Curry: “What are they gonna say now”

The good vibes are flowing all over Dub Nation as the Golden State Warriors are basketball champions of the world. In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-90 to win the series, 4-2. It was a season full of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, the Warriors finished the job as they hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy for the fourth time in eight years and seventh time in franchise history.

As the sweet smell of victory champagne filled the air, here are the highlights from the Warriors postgame interviews:

Steph Curry: “This one hits different for sure”

It was a season full of accomplishments for Stephen Curry. Some of his accolades this year include breaking the record for most career three-pointers in NBA history, winning All-Star MVP, being named Second-Team All-NBA, and winning the Western Conference Finals MVP. All that was left to do was win the title which he accomplished while putting an end to the ridiculous “BuT hE nEvEr wOn a FiNaLs MvP” chatter. Curry was simply amazing in this series and deserves all of his basketball flowers and more.

Stephen Curry enjoying his moment pic.twitter.com/ruD5r1qr5a — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2022

Steph wants to talk about the title not his Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/nSMXajoDBz — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022

"It was surreal just because you know how much you went through."



Stephen Curry on being overcome with emotion as time expired in Game 6. pic.twitter.com/ZFmXPoI7BX — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

"WHAT ARE THEY GONNA SAY NOW!?" pic.twitter.com/kDgW0HYRN2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

Klay Thompson: “Holy Cannoli”

It’s been a journey for Klay Thompson who made his debut in January after major leg injuries costed him the previous two seasons. Since his return, Thompson has talked about his appreciation for everything basketball has to offer after witnessing the fragility of his NBA career up close and personal. The win on Thursday night was the vindication from all of the adversity he had to fight through these past two years.

“Holy cannoli, this is crazy.”



Such a Klay response pic.twitter.com/p8cowTcfnz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

The journey Klay has been through pic.twitter.com/SlEGBgPB2u — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

Draymond Green: “Game 6, I dominated”

Draymond is the heart and soul of the Warriors, and this season was no different. Although he had his fair share of struggles against Boston, he gradually figured them out and executed one of the best defensive performances of his career to close out the series.

Draymond Green: "Game 6, I dominated."



He's not wrong. — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 17, 2022

Dray on the defensive prowess of the Warriors: "when you have such a sexy offense ... it's always gonna be sexier, people are always gonna appreciate that more ... we beat this team because of our defense." — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) June 17, 2022

Game 6 pod bout to be littttt ️ pic.twitter.com/2Qlla4mnns — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022

Jordan Poole: “Poole parties all summer!”

The beauty of this championship was that it stemmed from a true “Strength in Numbers” effort. This team was not as overwhelmingly talented as years past, but each player made their own unique contribution that helped Golden State achieve their ultimate goal. Here’s what the rest of the team had to say:

"It's up ALL SUMMER... Poole Parties ALL SUMMER" pic.twitter.com/h8dBWprpDa — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Andre says Steph is the "best point guard of all time." pic.twitter.com/b5V3LUsbLP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

"Those three have had the league in a headlock, a choke hold for a long time."



- Andre on Steph/Klay/Dray — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022

“WE BOUT TO GET A BAG”



[via Jordan_Poole/IG] pic.twitter.com/bbSB2YrMIk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

"Without him, none of this happens... to me this is his crowning achievement"



Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/UHGYdNUKgD — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

"They're all unique. They're all special. I think this one may have been the most unlikely..."



Steve Kerr on what makes this Championship special. pic.twitter.com/38cJme9i59 — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Steve Kerr (jokingly) when asked about if Curry's resume is full now that he has a FMVP: "He's missing an olympic gold medal, and I think he really needs to focus on being on the 2024 team" — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) June 17, 2022

“It means the world, I can’t describe what I’m feeling, it’s amazing.”



-Otto Porter Junior talks about the joy of winning a championship & joining this Warriors group. This is the first title in his career. OPJ was key off the bench, a great addition. #dubnation #goldblooded — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) June 17, 2022

Gary Payton II: "I'm definitely going JR style at the parade" he jokes after putting his shirt back on — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 17, 2022

GP2 jokes he got his championship sooner than his dad did pic.twitter.com/SG3C4ONSfD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

Make sure to call Juan T a champ from now on



[via @juanonjuan10] pic.twitter.com/W2uzwS20JO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

The Dubs were chanting "F**k you Draymond" in the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/x1KZHVwYeC — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022

Klay Thompson: “I have the memory of an elephant”

“He who laughs last laughs the loudest.”

It’s safe to say the Warriors heard the chatter going on in the background but instead, chose to use it as motivation until the season was officially over. Thompson, in particular, made sure to mention a regular season tweet from Jaren Jackson Jr. that seemed to mock the Warriors’ slogan, “Strength in Numbers”.

"I can't wait to retweet that thing."



Klay Thompson is a legend pic.twitter.com/cbw3pHvoue — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022

Klay: "Lotta chatter. Lotta chatter. Lotta doubters. But you know what? You put that in your fuel tank and you just keep going." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) June 17, 2022

Steph calls out Brian Windhorst over his "Checkbook Wins" comment pic.twitter.com/C4wZ35Shmu https://t.co/CHoJaLcqra — Alex #WelcomeBackDeebo (@dbs408) June 17, 2022

Draymond Green: “No electrolytes in my life tonight”

What’s a championship without championship champagne? The Warriors definitely enjoyed their fair share while celebrating in the Celtics’ road locker room following the big win. They also started a very interesting chant that probably sounded familiar to many Boston fans.

Draymond placed a bottle of tequila on the presser table: "No electrolytes in my life tonight." — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) June 17, 2022

Jordan Poole is a vibe pic.twitter.com/xLBv4tKxjC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry. Once again, he put the whole league and all of his doubters to bed as he sits atop the basketball world.

Recap

With this victory, the Golden State Warriors win their seventh NBA title in franchise history. Head coach Steve Kerr has 9 rings — 5 as a player, 4 as a coach. This will be the fourth ring for the core players of Curry, Thompson, Green, and Andre Iguodala. Kevon Looney gets his third ring with the team. Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Nemenja Bjelica, Damien Lee, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman all get their first ring.

Enjoy the moment Dub Nation. The Warriors are champions once again!