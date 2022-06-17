 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steph Curry: “What are they gonna say now”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their NBA Finals victory against the Celtics on Thursday night.

2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The good vibes are flowing all over Dub Nation as the Golden State Warriors are basketball champions of the world. In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-90 to win the series, 4-2. It was a season full of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, the Warriors finished the job as they hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy for the fourth time in eight years and seventh time in franchise history.

As the sweet smell of victory champagne filled the air, here are the highlights from the Warriors postgame interviews:

Steph Curry: “This one hits different for sure”

It was a season full of accomplishments for Stephen Curry. Some of his accolades this year include breaking the record for most career three-pointers in NBA history, winning All-Star MVP, being named Second-Team All-NBA, and winning the Western Conference Finals MVP. All that was left to do was win the title which he accomplished while putting an end to the ridiculous “BuT hE nEvEr wOn a FiNaLs MvP” chatter. Curry was simply amazing in this series and deserves all of his basketball flowers and more.

Klay Thompson: “Holy Cannoli”

It’s been a journey for Klay Thompson who made his debut in January after major leg injuries costed him the previous two seasons. Since his return, Thompson has talked about his appreciation for everything basketball has to offer after witnessing the fragility of his NBA career up close and personal. The win on Thursday night was the vindication from all of the adversity he had to fight through these past two years.

Draymond Green: “Game 6, I dominated”

Draymond is the heart and soul of the Warriors, and this season was no different. Although he had his fair share of struggles against Boston, he gradually figured them out and executed one of the best defensive performances of his career to close out the series.

Jordan Poole: “Poole parties all summer!”

The beauty of this championship was that it stemmed from a true “Strength in Numbers” effort. This team was not as overwhelmingly talented as years past, but each player made their own unique contribution that helped Golden State achieve their ultimate goal. Here’s what the rest of the team had to say:

Klay Thompson: “I have the memory of an elephant”

“He who laughs last laughs the loudest.”

It’s safe to say the Warriors heard the chatter going on in the background but instead, chose to use it as motivation until the season was officially over. Thompson, in particular, made sure to mention a regular season tweet from Jaren Jackson Jr. that seemed to mock the Warriors’ slogan, “Strength in Numbers”.

Draymond Green: “No electrolytes in my life tonight”

What’s a championship without championship champagne? The Warriors definitely enjoyed their fair share while celebrating in the Celtics’ road locker room following the big win. They also started a very interesting chant that probably sounded familiar to many Boston fans.

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry. Once again, he put the whole league and all of his doubters to bed as he sits atop the basketball world.

Recap

With this victory, the Golden State Warriors win their seventh NBA title in franchise history. Head coach Steve Kerr has 9 rings — 5 as a player, 4 as a coach. This will be the fourth ring for the core players of Curry, Thompson, Green, and Andre Iguodala. Kevon Looney gets his third ring with the team. Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Nemenja Bjelica, Damien Lee, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman all get their first ring.

Enjoy the moment Dub Nation. The Warriors are champions once again!

