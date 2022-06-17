What were your favorite memories from the Warriors’ season?

Just like that, the Golden State Warriors are the 2021-22 NBA Champions. It was truly a season to remember, full of great highlights that remind us fans why we fell in love with this game in the first place. Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane.

Curry breaks the all-time 3-point record

On December 14, 2021, Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen to become the all-time leader in career three-pointers made during a game against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. The hype intensified in the lead up to the Knicks game as fans knew they were just a potential Curry Flurry away from witnessing history. Once the moment came, Curry overflowed with emotions as he relished in the moment of yet another special career achievement.

"I thought about nothing. I just let it go."



Relive history as Stephen Curry breaks down the moment he made the record-breaking 3-pointer!



Watch the @warriors and Celtics tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rNXqTvlibM — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2021

Klay Thompson returns

Warriors basketball just wasn’t the same without Klay Thompson. Thankfully, on January 9th, 2022, Thompson made his highly anticipated debut after missing two consecutive seasons with significant leg injuries. On the day of his return, Thompson let the basketball world know that he’s still that guy as he threw down a thunderous dunk that electrified the Chase Center crowd.

OMG KLAY pic.twitter.com/2iD3h6mgyC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

The Core 3 reunited

Personally, my favorite moment of the season was on March 14th, 2022 during a regular season matchup against the Washington Wizards. After a back injury sidelined him for 2 months, Draymond Green returned to the court marking the first game where Curry, Thompson, and Green all played together in nearly 3 years. The trio showcased their unrivaled chemistry as they picked up right where they left off for the 126-112 victory.

1,005 days later ...



THEY'RE BACK pic.twitter.com/uk1KXDY6zi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

At that point, I couldn’t help but feel the Warriors had something special this season as long as the Core 3 remained healthy and ready to play. Later that night, Draymond declared that the team would win the championship and the rest is history.

Draymond: "Whether we're the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, we're going to win a championship" pic.twitter.com/Tt8fPTxLhg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Recap

Plenty of memories to pick from but they all culminate into the ultimate goal of winning the NBA Finals. It was the crowning achievement to a season Warriors fans will never forget. To commemorate this awesome championship run, check out these items worth looking into whether you’re trying to express your fandom as a proud member of Dub Nation, searching for a cool Father’s Day gift, or looking for that perfectly random appliance to get signed during the championship parade.

