 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson turns down Hornets head coaching job

One of the Dubs top assistants is sticking in Golden State.

By Marc Delucchi
/ new
Kenny Atkinson Golden State Warriors Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

It turns out the Golden State Warriors will not be losing assistant coach Kenny Atkinson to the Charlotte Hornets, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Atkinson had been considered the front runner for the Hornets head coaching job, reportedly receiving n offer last week. However, per Wojnarowski’s report, Atkinson has opted to pass on the Hornets’ offer and will remain as Golden State’s top assistant next season.

The Warriors are already set to lose one of their other top assistants this offseason, with Mike Brown slated to become the Kings’ head coach. Brown was the team’s top assistant coach this past season, and it seems like Golden State has offered Atkinson a promotion to entice him to pass on the opportunity with the Hornets.

Atkinson, of course, was previously a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets during their previous rebuild. He was fired in the middle of his first season after the team signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but has an excellent reputation developing young players. With the Warriors hoping Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman will all take big steps forward next season, it should be a boon for the organization to keep Atkinson on head coach Steve Kerr’s staff.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...