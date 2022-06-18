Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson turns down Hornets head coaching job

It turns out the Golden State Warriors will not be losing assistant coach Kenny Atkinson to the Charlotte Hornets, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Atkinson had been considered the front runner for the Hornets head coaching job, reportedly receiving n offer last week. However, per Wojnarowski’s report, Atkinson has opted to pass on the Hornets’ offer and will remain as Golden State’s top assistant next season.

ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2022

The Warriors are already set to lose one of their other top assistants this offseason, with Mike Brown slated to become the Kings’ head coach. Brown was the team’s top assistant coach this past season, and it seems like Golden State has offered Atkinson a promotion to entice him to pass on the opportunity with the Hornets.

Atkinson, of course, was previously a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets during their previous rebuild. He was fired in the middle of his first season after the team signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but has an excellent reputation developing young players. With the Warriors hoping Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman will all take big steps forward next season, it should be a boon for the organization to keep Atkinson on head coach Steve Kerr’s staff.