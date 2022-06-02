How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics, NBA Finals Game 1

The Golden State Warriors tip-off Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight against the Eastern Conference champions, Boston Celtics. The game will be played at 6pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

The Warriors come into their 6th NBA Finals appearance in 8 years well-rested as they are a week removed from beating the Dallas Mavericks for the Western Conference Championship. Meanwhile, the Celtics played a long and physical series against the Miami Heat that they would eventually go on to win in 7 games. During their 2 regular season games against Boston, Golden State was 1-1 with their most recent matchup ending in a 110-88 Warriors loss at home on March 16th, 2022.

Golden State will put their perfect 9-0 postseason home record to the test against a Celtics team that is one of the best defensive teams in the league. Adding on to that, Boston has proven that their defensive capabilities are elite no matter where they play as they own the best road playoff record at 7-2.

Superstars Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum headline this matchup with each player winning conference MVP in their respective conference finals. Curry is the engine that powers the Golden State offense, leading them to the number one offensive rating in the playoffs. On the other hand, Tatum is the ultimate bailout option for the Celtics offense as he leads the team with 27.0 points per game this postseason. Styles truly make the fight in this one in what looks to be a very competitive NBA Finals series.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

NBA Finals - Game 1

Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)