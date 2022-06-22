When and how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

Just a week removed from winning their seventh NBA championship in franchise history, the Golden State Warriors begin the process towards another title starting with the 2022 NBA Draft. The draft will take place on Thursday, June 23rd, at 5pm PT and can be watched on ABC and ESPN.

With phone lines ringing, trade rumors buzzing, and draft prognosticators giving their takes across the league, the beginning of what is expected to be a very eventful offseason is officially underway. The 2022 draft class consists of several young stars looking to make an impact at the next level. This group includes Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey who are the favorites to go in the early portions of the draft, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Orlando Magic will make the first selection after winning this year’s NBA Draft lottery, with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five.

Here is the full order below as of June 22nd:

(via NBA.com)

1st Round:

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

2nd Round:

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

The Warriors will have the 28th pick of the first round and the 51st and 55th picks of the second round. The draft has been key to continuously replenishing the depth of Golden State’s roster. There are several prospects the Warriors may target, and if they can repeat the success of the last time they selected 28th overall, they may just find another diamond in the rough that will help keep the championship vibes flowing for years to come.

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

What: NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 23 at 5pm PT

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: ESPN and ABC

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.