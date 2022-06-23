Fans think the Warriors should trade the pick

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s officially time for the 2022 NBA Draft, which is exciting. Drafts are always a good time. If you’re new to the fun, click here to learn how to watch the draft.

After having three lottery picks in the last two years (which netted them James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody), the Golden State Warriors are back to being well out of the lottery. They have the No. 28 pick which, on the bright side, got them Jordan Poole a few years back. On the less bright side, it also got them Jacob Evans III, Les Jepsen, and Danny Salisbury.

The Warriors should figure to have a lot of exciting options at No. 28, potentially including Blake Wesley, our selection in SB Nation’s mock draft.

But there have been a lot of rumors that the Warriors might trade the pick. With Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody still on the roster, the Dubs probably aren’t super keen on adding more raw youngsters. And while picks at the back of the first round aren’t handsomely compensated relative to lottery picks, the rookie scale deal for them is still above that of the veteran minimum ... and given the Warriors current salary cap, every dollar they can save matters quite a bit.

So will the Warriors trade the No. 28 picks? According to the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, the majority of Dubs fans think that they should.

Now we wait and see if they do...

