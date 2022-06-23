After a stop and start, the Golden State Warriors have added a third player in the 2022 NBA Draft: Brazilian wing Gui Santos.

Sources: Warriors will pick Gui Santos at No. 55. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Multiple people reported that the Warriors were attempting to trade the No. 55 pick, and it was briefly reported that they did, though that report was retracted. When the dust settled, the Dubs had apparently made the pick for themselves, and taken Santos.

This is likely a draft and stash situation. Santos, who turned 20 on Wednesday, has been playing professionally since 2018 for Minas in Brazil. He’s still quite raw, and probably a ways away from playing in the NBA, if he makes it there at all.

But with the Warriors already having three young, mostly unproven players in James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody, plus their first-round pick in the draft, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and their second-round pick, Ryan Rollins, there really isn’t room for a third rookie on the team’s roster. Not when they’re trying to repeat as NBA champions at least.

Santos, who was the No. 75 prospect on The Athletic’s big board, stands about 6’8 with a 7’1 wingspan. He’s known for being very in control with his athleticism, and attacking the offensive glass well. He’s a good scorer and playmaker in the pick and roll, and is developing a three-point shot (he shot 32% last year).

We may never see Santos in a Warriors jersey — or an NBA jersey — but you know what they say: you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. And you miss on 100% of the prospects you don’t draft.