The Golden State Warriors didn’t waste any time getting back to business on Thursday. The moment the 2022 NBA Draft ended, it was reported that the Dubs had agreed to a two-way contract with Memphis guard Lester Quiñones, who went undrafted.

Undraftred Memphis guard Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Quiñones, who is 6’5, wasn’t projected to be drafted. But due to his experience level and shooting ability, the Warriors likely see him as a nice depth piece from the two way contract slot. With so many young players already on the roster, the Warriors are probably much more interested in a safe and reliable option with their two way contracts, rather than a high-risk, high-reward raw prospect.

And so they landed on Quiñones, who spent three years at Memphis after being a four-star recruit. He made the AAC All-Freshman team, and was a 2021 NIT champion. His per game stats aren’t eye-popping — he averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game last year — but he shot 39.0% on threes (and 40.0% the year before), and 53.8% on shots inside the arc.

The signing of Quiñones is likely the final move on draft day for the Warriors, after they selected Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the No. 28 pick, traded the No. 51 pick and cash for the No. 44 pick, where they selected Ryan Rollins, and chose Gui Santos as a draft-and-stash option with the No. 55 pick.

The Warriors started last year with Chris Chiozza and Jeff Dowtin as their pair of two-way contracts, though they eventually waived Dowtin and signed Quinndary Weatherspoon instead.