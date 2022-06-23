A very busy 2022 NBA Draft has come and gone, and the Golden State Warriors find themselves with four more players than they started the day with.

With the No. 28 pick, the Dubs chose former McDonald’s All-American Patrick Baldwin Jr., a freshman from Milwaukee.

They then traded the No. 51 pick, packaging it with cash and sending it to the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 44 pick, which they used on Toledo sophomore Ryan Rollins.

After trying but failing to trade the No. 55 pick, the Warriors used their final selection on a draft and stash option, choosing 20-year old Brazilian wing Gui Santos.

And when the draft ended, the Dubs signed Memphis junior Lester Quiñones to a two-way contract after the guard went undrafted.

So yeah. It was a busy day, and one worthy of being recapped in podcast form.

It’s a short podcast, but I tried to cover the important elements of the Warriors many moves: why they made them, what we can expect, and what it means for the roster going forward. The Dubs may be defending champions, but they also have plenty of youth on the team.

You can listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get podcasts. Or you can listen to the episode in the embedded player below. If you like the podcast, be sure to subscribe and leave a positive review, and drop any topics you’d like to see discussed in the comments.

Thanks for listening, and go Warriors!